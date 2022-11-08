14-year-old Crandall boy killed in bicycle crash

article

A 14-year-old boy was hit by a car and killed Tuesday evening in the Kaufman County city of Crandall.

Crandall police said it happened around 6:30 p.m. on northbound FM 741.

A group of juveniles on bikes tried to cross the bridge between Thelma and Griffin lanes. They told police they thought they could make it before an approaching car reached them.

Elderly woman killed in Dallas hit-and-run crash, teen suspects wanted

Unfortunately, the vehicle struck two of the juveniles who were on a single bike.

Police said the child who was pedaling the bike suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 14-year-old who was killed had been riding on the bike’s back pegs. He died at the scene despite an officer’s attempt to save his life.

Police release photo of suspect in deadly road rage shooting on 635 in Garland

According to inforney.com, the boy was a freshman at the Crandall Freshman Center.

The school is expected to have grief counselors on campus for his classmates and teachers.