14-year-old boy Fort Worth boy dead after apartment parking lot shooting

Gunfire in the parking lot of a Fort Worth apartment complex Tuesday night left one teen dead.

The shooting happened in the parking lot at the Patriot Pointe apartment complex after 7 p.m., killing David Barrera, 14.

Investigators are looking for one or possibly more suspects who were in a vehicle the teen met with around for some type of transaction.

"At some point during the interaction with another individual that was in a vehicle – we are not sure exactly what took place -- but we do know a robbery did happen," said Ofc. Buddy Calzada.

Investigators who collected evidence for hours at the complex are working to piece together what happened just before the shooting.

It is unclear if Barrera knew his killer or what prompted the violence that claimed the 14-year old’s life.

"We are working this case as a robbery homicide. Keep in mind we have witnesses we are talking to at the scene. We’re looking for any video that we have there. We’re also looking for anybody that may have information," Calzada said.

Police say they are limited with the information they can share because the victim is a juvenile. But they are urging the public’s help find those responsible for his death.