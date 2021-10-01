13 Fort Worth ISD teacher candidates surprised with $20,000 bonus

article

Fort Worth ISD rewarded several student-teachers for the impact they’ve made over the past year.

The 13 teacher candidates have been involved in a year-long residency.

The district is excited to be adding them at a time when many teachers nationwide are retiring early.

On Thursday, they learned they’re each receiving a $20,000 stipend.

Fort Worth ISD offering bonuses for vaccinated employees

"I’m sorry. I’m just emotional. I’m very excited for this blessing that we are receiving now. We, like most of our cohorts right now, we’re just crying because we have dedicated ourselves 100% in our careers to become the best teachers we can to serve our students," said Aracely Valdes, a Fort Worth ISD teacher candidate.

All 13 student-teachers have been working at schools throughout the district.

Seven are former Fort Worth ISD students.

Advertisement

Fort Worth ISD hoping Saturday classes will help students overcome learning loss