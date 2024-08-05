11 North Texas school districts head back to school

article

The summer break is over, and the school year is beginning for students in 11 North Texas school districts.

All of the districts starting on Monday have four-day schedules, an increasingly popular idea many districts have adopted to attract and keep teachers.

Most are in rural areas. The biggest are Paris, Mineral Wells, Athens, and Quinlan.

11 more districts start the year on Tuesday.

