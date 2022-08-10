Shooting injures 10-year-old in Dallas

article

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that injured a 10-year-old child Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was in a car that was struck by gunfire on Highway 175, near S. Belt Line Road.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m.

According to police, someone in a red vehicle shot at the victim’s car, hitting the child in the foot.

The 10-year-old was taken to a hospital with a foot injury and is in stable condition.

Police did not provide more specifics on the suspect or anything about a possible motive.