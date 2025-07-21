10-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 10-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand with a handgun overnight Sunday, according to Fort Worth police.
What we know:
Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Burmeister Road around 1:20 a.m. Monday. Officers found that a 10-year-old boy had been playing with a gun when he accidentally shot himself in the hand.
The child was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to recover.
The Crimes Against Children Unit was notified, and an investigation into the incident is underway.
What we don't know:
The boy's identity has not been released due to his young age. It is unclear whether the boy was supervised at the time of the shooting or how he obtained the gun.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth police.