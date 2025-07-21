10-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself in Fort Worth

article

The Brief A 10-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand with a handgun in Fort Worth overnight Sunday. The child was playing with the gun when the incident occurred and is expected to survive his injuries. The Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating how the boy obtained the weapon and whether he was supervised at the time.



What we know:

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Burmeister Road around 1:20 a.m. Monday. Officers found that a 10-year-old boy had been playing with a gun when he accidentally shot himself in the hand.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to recover.

The Crimes Against Children Unit was notified, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

What we don't know:

The boy's identity has not been released due to his young age. It is unclear whether the boy was supervised at the time of the shooting or how he obtained the gun.