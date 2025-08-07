10-foot alligator removed from North Texas lake

article

The Brief A 10-foot, 291-pound alligator was safely removed from Eagle Mountain Lake. The alligator was relocated as part of an ongoing research effort by Texas Parks and Wildlife. The reptile was measured and tagged before being moved to a more remote location.



A 10-foot alligator has been safely relocated after being removed from Eagle Mountain Lake Thursday.

The Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge's Natural Resources Team worked with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to catch the alligator as part of ongoing research, TPWD said in a press release on Thursday.

The male alligator weighed in at 291.8 pounds, and was 10 feet 7 inches in length.

The teams safely measured, tagged and relocated the reptile to a protected, more remote location.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Gator Caught at Eagle Mountain Lake

What you can do:

For more information about alligator sightings in Fort Worth, including safety tips and how to report a sighting, visit the City of Fort Worth’s official alligator awareness page.