1-year-old shot in head, father injured in Mesquite drive-by shooting, police say

Mesquite police released new surveillance video of a New Year's Eve drive-by shooting that injured a man and his 1-year-old child.

Officers were called to Springwood Drive in Mesquite just after 7 p.m. on Sunday night.

Investigators say the father was holding his 1-year-old son eating a meal when the round came into the home.

The bullet grazed the father's neck and then struck the back of the child's head before ricocheting away, according to police.

"This is every parent's worst nightmare," said Lt. Brandon Ricketts with the Mesquite Police Department.

The child's injuries were not life-threatening.

FOX 4 is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV and Vizio!

In dark and hard to see surveillance footage, a vehicle in the top right corner is seen driving down the street when someone from a small 4-door vehicle exits and starts shooting. In the surveillance video, you can hear the gunshot. Police believe the vehicle, not the home, was the intended target.

Mesquite police say they found the vehicle on a nearby street, and it had been struck by gunfire. The driver of the vehicle suffered injuries from the window of the car being struck by gunfire.

Police recovered at least 9 shell casings from the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Mesquite police at 972-285-6336 or email majorcrimes@cityofmesquite.com.