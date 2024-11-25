1 shot outside elementary school in Mesquite

article

Mesquite police are investigating a shooting near Pirrung Elementary School.

Police confirmed it happened on Monday afternoon outside the school building.

Mesquite ISD is closed for the week because of Thanksgiving, so there were no children on campus at the time.

SKY 4 captured images of police vehicles and crime scene tape blocking the entrances to the school’s parking lots.

A K-9 officer appeared to be searching for evidence in the grass.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

There’s no word on any arrests.