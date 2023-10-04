1 person killed in shooting at DART Bachman train station

Police have no arrests or suspects in a deadly shooting that happened during rush hour at a DART station Tuesday.

The shooting comes as DART works to increase security due to past violent incidents.

Wednesday evening, Ulises Aguilera stepped off the DART train at the Bachman station after work unaware that 24 hours prior, a shooting in the same spot during rush hour left one dead.

"Yeah, that’s crazy. I didn’t know. I hadn’t even heard of it. I ride here every day. So that is kinda crazy," Aguilera said.

DART police are now searching for the shooter who killed someone Tuesday evening just before 6 p.m. at the station located in the Love Field neighborhood.

As of Wednesday, no one has been arrested.

DART says multiple people were involved in whatever happened but did not say how many or what led up to the gunfire.

We can't tell you basic information like whether the person killed is an adult or juvenile or male or female because DART would not release that. No suspect description has been released.

"There’s more people patrolling, but it doesn’t seem like the patrolling is consistent across the board," Aguilera said.

DART police and Dallas police responded Tuesday after a witness called 911 to report shots were fired.

DART confirms no DART police officers nor security officers were present at the time of the deadly shooting on the platform.

"We have just rolled this out. The is a year-long pilot to identify if it’s having the impact we want," said DART spokesperson Gordon Shattles.

Tuesday’s murder comes just weeks after DART increased its security to combat the surge in crime on trains.

FOX 4 has repeatedly reported on illegal activity on DART trains.

In July, FOX 4 was sent cell phone video of a woman doing drugs in public.

The month before, video shows a man being pistol-whipped on a DART train.

In addition to hiring more DART police officers, DART also contracted out more than 100 private armed security officers.

DART admits with the staff at hand currently, not all rail stations and bus stations are covered.

"I know everyone sees it and watches the news. There are dangers out there, and DART isn’t immune," Shattles said. "But we are doing everything we can to make sure we have the personnel in place and make sure our riders do remain safe."

DART police are still investigating and interviewing witnesses. The victim’s name has not been released.