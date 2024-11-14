1 man, 2 juveniles arrested for McKinney double murder

article

McKinney police have arrested three people for a shooting that left two people dead over the weekend.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Chestnut and Colorado streets.

Officers found the two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They both died at the hospital.

Earlier this week, police arrested 21-year-old Roman Miguel Castillo and a juvenile suspect in connection to the shooting.

On Wednesday, police arrested a third juvenile suspect.

All three are now charged with capital murder.

The Collin County Medical Examiner identified the two victims as 17-year-old Kajerrlyawn Jordan Jerome Mack and 22-year-old Lamarrya Dwayne Ransem.

"We want to take a moment to thank the community members who added the victims before emergency responders arrived. The quick actions are deeply appreciated and exemplify the compassion and solidarity of our community," Officer Darryl Saffold with the McKinney Police Department said during a news conference.

Police have not yet released any details about what led up the shooting, saying their investigation is active and ongoing.

"I want to assure the McKinney residents that the police department is fully dedicated to public safety and justice. We appreciate your patience and support as we work to uncover the facts of this case," Officer Saffold said.

Police do not believe there are any other suspects.