1 killed in shooting on Central Expressway in Dallas

By
Published  June 11, 2025 11:51am CDT
Dallas
FOX 4


The Brief

    • Southbound U.S. Hwy. 75 in Dallas is shut down because of a deadly shooting.
    • Police said one person was killed.
    • There's no word yet on a suspect or the motive for the shooting.

DALLAS - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on U.S. Highway 75 in Dallas.

What we know:

Dallas police said they responded to a shooting call just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the southbound lanes of the highway near Lemmon Avenue.

They found one person dead at the scene.

All southbound lanes of traffic were shut down for the police investigation.



 

What we don't know:

There’s no word on a suspect or a motive for the shooting. 

Police haven’t said whether they suspect road rage was involved.



The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

It’s not clear how long the highway will be shut down.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Dallas Police Department.

