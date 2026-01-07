1 killed outside of tattoo shop in Cedar Crest area of Dallas

The Brief An employee at Legendary Ink in Dallas was killed after an exchange of gunfire with an armed suspect Tuesday night. The suspect fled the scene on foot following the shootout; it is currently unknown if they were injured. Dallas police are still investigating the motive for the attack and have made no arrests at this time.



An employee of a tattoo shop was killed in an overnight shooting in the Cedar Crest area of Dallas.

Legendary Ink shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday when an armed person approached the employee at Legendary Ink, which is near the corner of East 11th Street and Cedar Crest Blvd.

The suspect and the victim fired shots at each other, according to police on the scene.

The victim was critically injured and was taken to the hospital where he died.

The suspect ran from the scene after the shooting. It is not clear if the suspect was injured in the shooting.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What we don't know:

Police are investigating the motive in the shooting.

Investigators have not released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.