1 killed outside of tattoo shop in Cedar Crest area of Dallas
DALLAS - An employee of a tattoo shop was killed in an overnight shooting in the Cedar Crest area of Dallas.
Legendary Ink shooting
What we know:
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday when an armed person approached the employee at Legendary Ink, which is near the corner of East 11th Street and Cedar Crest Blvd.
The suspect and the victim fired shots at each other, according to police on the scene.
The victim was critically injured and was taken to the hospital where he died.
The suspect ran from the scene after the shooting. It is not clear if the suspect was injured in the shooting.
What we don't know:
Police are investigating the motive in the shooting.
Investigators have not released the name of the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Police on the scene of the crime.