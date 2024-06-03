1 killed in crash on southern Dallas freeway

article

One person was killed in an early morning crash in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas.

It happened just after midnight Monday in the northbound lanes of the Marvin D. Love Freeway between Hampton Road and Ledbetter Drive.

An SUV rear-ended a minivan and then hit a wall.

The SUV driver died at the scene.

The minivan driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in that vehicle was also treated and released.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.