1 in 20 people have asymptomatic COVID-19, Dallas doctor says

While many people are looking forward to the Fourth of July weekend, doctors and nurses are looking at it with a sense of dread.

There were more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths reported in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties Tuesday. Dallas and Tarrant counties each had more than 600 new positive cases for the first time.

MORE: Coronavirus Continued Coverage

Parkland Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Chang talked to Good Day FOX 4 about the alarming numbers along with the hidden dangers. He said July 4 is making doctors nervous.

“Listen, we’re definitely nervous. With the case numbers going up. That could be a function of a lot of things – actual infection load going up, also increased testing. But really the thing I think our public should be focusing on is that our hospitalizations are also going up. So these are not just cases we are finding. These are people that are actually sick enough to be in a hospital,” he said.

Advertisement

Many people have been quick to blame protesters for the increase in the number of cases but Dr. Chang said the virus is spreading any time people gather.

He shared the data he’s been collecting at his own hospital.

“Right now I know that over the last month, asymptomatic folks meaning people who don’t know they are infected has gone up from about 0.6% about four weeks ago. Now I’m finding among my patients that I’m seeing 5% of people who come in and get tested for various reasons that do not have symptoms – you can’t tell they’re sick and they can’t tell they’re sick – 5% of them are now positive,” he said.

Dr. Chang said that means about 1 in 20 people are walking around in North Texas right now with no symptoms but are actually infected.

“Any time a group gathers, and at this point it’s any group 20 or more, you know that there’s at least one person in that group that has COVID-19 inside their bodies and it’s possible for them to spread it,” he said. “So I wouldn’t point to protests. I wouldn’t point to church gatherings. I wouldn’t point to soccer games or any of those things specifically. Really, the numbers are going up so quickly that any group of any size can transmit this virus.”

He believes the only way to slow the spread now is to limit gatherings and convince people to wear their masks.

“That’s the only way to prevent it guys. That’s the only way to do it,” he said.

MORE: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases