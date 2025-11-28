1 hurt in Fort Worth freeway shooting and crash

article

The Brief A shooting on East Loop 820 in Fort Worth led to a multi-vehicle crash, including one overturned car. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday and involved two vehicles reportedly chasing each other on the freeway. One person was shot and taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. No details about the suspect were released.



What we know:

It happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday on southbound East Loop 820 near Sun Valley Drive.

Fort Worth police said two vehicles appeared to be chasing each other on the freeway, and shots were fired. Multiple vehicles crashed, with one overturning.

One person was hit by the gunfire and taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Police said the victim was shot in the back. However, no details about the victim’s identity or medical condition were released.

There’s also no word on the suspect.

It’s not clear if police are investigating the case as possible road rage.