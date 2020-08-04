1 hospitalized with severe burns after Fort Worth home explosion

article

An explosion at a house in Fort Worth sent one person to the hospital with serious burns.

It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of W. Spurgeon Street.

Video from SKY 4 showed debris littering the yard and substantial damage to the house.

The person injured was inside the house. Fort Worth firefighters believe he was the only person home at the time.

The house is located near the Fort Worth fire training center and the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex. That’s just west of Interstate 35 and Felix Street.

Firefighters said the house is too unstable to go inside.

The cause of the blast is unknown at this time.