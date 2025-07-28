1 dead in River Oaks stabbing; No arrests made

article

The Brief A fatal stabbing occurred this morning in River Oaks, leaving one male dead. Police determined the incident was isolated and involved individuals in a domestic relationship; no arrests have been made. The names of those involved are being withheld until the investigation is complete and family is notified.



The River Oaks Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred around 6:00 a.m. on July 28th, 2025 in the 4600 block of Barbara Rd.

What we know:

At 6:07AM, officers were dispatched to a male person that was bleeding.

Upon arrival, officers located a male lying in the parking lot with a stab wound. The male was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

A female was on scene and questioned about her involvement in the fatality.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives determined the parties involved were in a domestic relationship and this was an isolated incident.

The female was cooperative with the investigation and there were no arrests made at the time.

What's next:

The names of those involved will not be available until the investigation is carried out and the deceased person’s next of kin are notified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the River Oaks Police Department at 817-626-1991 or CID@riveroakspd.com.