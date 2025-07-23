Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 2 injured in Fort Worth head-on crash

Published  July 23, 2025 10:28pm CDT
Fort Worth
    • One man died in a head-on collision on Hodgkins Road in Fort Worth.
    • An adult woman and a child from the second vehicle were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
    • The cause of the truck veering into oncoming traffic is currently under investigation.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth officers were dispatched to a major accident in the 4600 block of Hodgkins Road. 

According to a witness, an adult male in a truck veered into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and had a head-on collision with another vehicle. 

The adult male in the truck was declared dead at the scene. 

Medical personnel transported an adult woman and a child, who were in the second vehicle with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, to a local hospital. 

Fort Worth traffic investigators are investigating the accident.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Fort Worth Police Department.

Fort WorthCrime and Public SafetyTraffic