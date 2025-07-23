1 dead, 2 injured in Fort Worth head-on crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth officers were dispatched to a major accident in the 4600 block of Hodgkins Road.
What they're saying:
According to a witness, an adult male in a truck veered into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and had a head-on collision with another vehicle.
The adult male in the truck was declared dead at the scene.
Medical personnel transported an adult woman and a child, who were in the second vehicle with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, to a local hospital.
Fort Worth traffic investigators are investigating the accident.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Fort Worth Police Department.