1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving city of Garland vehicle

One woman is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash with a city of Garland vehicle.

Garland Police say the crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Firewheel Parkway.

They found a minivan and a city vehicle had been involved in a crash.

Two women were inside the minivan at the time of the crash. One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital.

Police said the driver of the city vehicle was not injured.

Garland PD did not release any information about the identities of the women or the circumstances of the crash.

The incident is under investigation.