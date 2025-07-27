1 dead, 1 critically injured after vehicle crashes into 2 Dallas homes

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Brief A vehicle crashed into two homes in the Wolf Creek area of Dallas early Sunday morning, around 3:15 a.m. The driver of the vehicle died, and the passenger is in critical condition. The identities of the individuals in the vehicle have not yet been released.



Dallas Police are investigating a crash after officials say a vehicle crashed into two homes early Sunday morning in the Wolf Creek area of Dallas.

What we know:

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 6800 block of Woodwick Dr.

A witness tells FOX 4 News the driver of the vehicle died, and the passenger is in critical condition at the hospital.

One of the victims says his home may not be structurally sound, according to what authorities told him Sunday morning, but no one inside the home was injured.

A man who lives in the neighborhood said it sounded like two sonic booms.

A witness told one of the victims that the driver was speeding through the yards in the neighborhood, trying to miss the trees. The car went airborne and crashed into one house, then continued and crashed into the second home.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two people in the vehicle have not been released.