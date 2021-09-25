Powerball jackpot stands at $545M ahead of Monday’s drawing

If you’re feeling lucky— you might want to try your hand at Monday’s Powerball lottery with an estimated jackpot of $545 million. The cash option is $392.1 million.

The drawing will be held 10:59 p.m. ET.

Nobody won the $523 million grand prize Saturday, meaning the jackpot climbed. Three people won $1 million in Saturday night's drawing, matching the numbers on the five white balls, but not the red Powerball. Twenty-seven people won $50,000 by matching four white balls and the Powerball.

In all, 802,167 tickets qualified for prizes at all levels.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning are 1 in 24.9 no matter the size of the jackpot. The odds of winning the full Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The last Powerball winner was in June when Florida claimed it had sold the winning $286 million ticket.

Jordan Smith contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



