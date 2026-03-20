Chick-fil-A building $50M facility in Texas that will create 80 jobs

The Brief Chick-fil-A says it will build a $50 million distribution center in Lubbock, Texas, this year. The facility will create about 80 jobs with an average salary of $60,000 a year over the next ten years. Construction is set to begin in May.



Chick-fil-A announced this week it will build a $50 million facility in Lubbock, creating about 80 jobs.

What we know:

The beloved chicken-sandwich restaurant said the center will distribute food and related products to locations all over the region.

The average wage for jobs at the distribution center is expected to be about $60,000 a year over the next ten years, according to the company.

The facility will be located near the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, with construction starting in May.

Signage for a Chick-fil-A restaurant is shown on Nov. 6, 2025. (Mike Campbell/NurPhoto / Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"Lubbock provides access to quality talent and strategic advantages that allow us to better serve the needs of our Owner-Operators and Restaurants in the region, and we are excited about investment in this community," Dan Marques, senior director of Chick-fil-A Supply Operations, said in a statement.

"Their commitment to community and strong company values align well with the values we prioritize as a city," said Lubbock Maor Mark McBrayer. "This investment will create long-term opportunities for families across our great community."