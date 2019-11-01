Vegan Lumpia
4 cups Shredded cabbage and carrots
1 TBS Maggis Seasoning
1/8 cup Liquid Aminos
1 Tsp Onion powder
1 TSP Garlic powder
1 TSP White Pepper
1/8 tsp Ginger powder
(Flour and water slurry to seal rolls)
- Stir fry cabbage and carrot mix with tamari, maggis, and powdered seasoning until wilted.
- Mix flour and water to make a slurry and grab a plate for rolling and another large surface for holding the rolled lumpia.
- Carefully remove 2 lumpia wrappers and lay them on a flat surface overlapping at the halfway point.
- Spoon filling onto the wrapper and tightly roll using trained method, seal with flour and water mix.
- Fry until golden brown, being sure not to bend.
Link: www.itsovegan.com