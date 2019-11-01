Vegan Lumpia

4 cups Shredded cabbage and carrots

1 TBS Maggis Seasoning

1/8 cup Liquid Aminos

1 Tsp Onion powder

1 TSP Garlic powder

1 TSP White Pepper

1/8 tsp Ginger powder

(Flour and water slurry to seal rolls)

Stir fry cabbage and carrot mix with tamari, maggis, and powdered seasoning until wilted.

Mix flour and water to make a slurry and grab a plate for rolling and another large surface for holding the rolled lumpia.

Carefully remove 2 lumpia wrappers and lay them on a flat surface overlapping at the halfway point.

Spoon filling onto the wrapper and tightly roll using trained method, seal with flour and water mix.