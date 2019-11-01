Expand / Collapse search

Vegan Lumpia

4 cups Shredded cabbage and carrots
1 TBS Maggis Seasoning
1/8 cup Liquid Aminos
1 Tsp Onion powder
1 TSP Garlic powder
1 TSP White Pepper
1/8 tsp Ginger powder
(Flour and water slurry to seal rolls)

  1. Stir fry cabbage and carrot mix with tamari, maggis, and powdered seasoning until wilted.
  2. Mix flour and water to make a slurry and grab a plate for rolling and another large surface for holding the rolled lumpia.
  3. Carefully remove 2 lumpia wrappers and lay them on a flat surface overlapping at the halfway point.
  4. Spoon filling onto the wrapper and tightly roll using trained method, seal with flour and water mix.
  5. Fry until golden brown, being sure not to bend.

Link:  www.itsovegan.com