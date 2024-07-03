Twice baked potato salad recipe for the Fourth of July
DALLAS - You can enjoy the upcoming Fourth of July holiday without cooking over a hot smoker or grill.
Chef Ryan Hayes from Barrel & Bones Craft Barbecue shares the recipe for a potato salad to pair with takeout barbecue.
Barrel & Bones is offering sampler and food packs through Sunday.
Twice Baked Potato Salad
2 ½ lb red potatoes cubed & boiled in salted water
1 gal water
1 Oz salt
1/4 lb diced bacon cooked (save bacon fat)
2 cups shredded cheese mix (jack/cheddar)
¼ cups sour cream
1/4 cups mayo
1 tbsp Sea Salt
1/2 tsp garlic granulated
1/2 tsp Black Pepper
2oz sliced green onions
In a large stock pot, bring water and salt to a boil.
Add the potatoes until the center of the cubes have the consistency of a baked potato. Strain, cool, set aside.
Add the bacon to a skillet on medium-high heat. Stir constantly, cooking until crispy but not burnt (you may have to adjust the heat).
Dump the bacon and bacon fat into a large mixing bowl.
Add all other ingredients other than potatoes to the bowl and mix well.
Combine potatoes with other ingredients together and mix well.
Chill until serving.
LINK: www.barrelandbonestx.com