Twice baked potato salad recipe for the Fourth of July

You can enjoy the upcoming Fourth of July holiday without cooking over a hot smoker or grill.

Chef Ryan Hayes from Barrel & Bones Craft Barbecue shares the recipe for a potato salad to pair with takeout barbecue.

Barrel & Bones is offering sampler and food packs through Sunday.

Twice Baked Potato Salad

2 ½ lb red potatoes cubed & boiled in salted water

1 gal water

1 Oz salt

1/4 lb diced bacon cooked (save bacon fat)

2 cups shredded cheese mix (jack/cheddar)

¼ cups sour cream

1/4 cups mayo

1 tbsp Sea Salt

1/2 tsp garlic granulated

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

2oz sliced green onions

In a large stock pot, bring water and salt to a boil.

Add the potatoes until the center of the cubes have the consistency of a baked potato. Strain, cool, set aside.

Add the bacon to a skillet on medium-high heat. Stir constantly, cooking until crispy but not burnt (you may have to adjust the heat).

Dump the bacon and bacon fat into a large mixing bowl.

Add all other ingredients other than potatoes to the bowl and mix well.

Combine potatoes with other ingredients together and mix well.

Chill until serving.

LINK: www.barrelandbonestx.com

