Turning Thanksgiving leftovers into a new meal

Tara Murray from Texas-based Yo Quiero!, Brands shows us how to spice up thanksgiving leftovers with the company's guacamole, queso and salsa.

CRISPY TURKEY TACOS

Make 6 servings

INGREDIENTS :

6 Crispy Taco Shells

2 Cups of Shredded Turkey (1/3 cup per taco)

Advertisement

2 Cups of Shredded Lettuce (1/3 cup per taco)

2 Cups of Chopped Tomatoes (1/3 cup per taco)

6 Tablespoons of Yo Quiero Original Guacamole (1 tablespoon per taco)

Yo Quiero 4-Pepper Queso (warmed)

Yo Quiero Salsa

1 Taco Seasoning Packet

ASSEMBLY

1. Set up six taco shells.

2. Take two cups of shredded turkey & add two tablespoons of taco seasoning and one tablespoon of salsa. Toss and mix well. Set aside.

3. Take two cups of shredded lettuce and add 1/3 cup of lettuce to each taco shell.

4. Take two cups of chopped tomatoes and add 1/3 cup on top of the lettuce in each taco shell.

5. Take two cups of turkey mix and add 1/3 cup of turkey to the top of the tomatoes in each taco shell.

6. Top each taco with about one tablespoon of guacamole and drizzle the top with each taco with queso.