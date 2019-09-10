Turkey Meatloaf

1 ½ pounds – lean ground turkey (90/10)

½ cup – diced red bell pepper

½ cup – diced celery

½ cup – diced onion

½ cup – egg whites

½ cup – Panko bread crumbs

1 Tablespoon – minced garlic

1 teaspoon – Kosher salt

1 teaspoon – black pepper

Place all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl and mix well. Place ingredients in a loaf pan and cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Remove the aluminum foil and bake an additional 10 minutes or until center of the meatloaf reaches 165 degrees.

Meatloaf Sauce

2 cups – crushed tomato

¼ cup – minced onion

1 Tablespoon – minced garlic

¼ cup – olive oil

1 teaspoon – salt and pepper

½ cup – chopped fresh basil

Heat olive oil in a medium sauce pan then add onions and garlic. Cook until the onions begin to turn translucent, do not brown. Stir in crushed tomato and add salt and pepper. Bring to a soft boil while stirring frequently. Stir in the fresh basil and remove from heat.

LINK: www.utopiaff.com