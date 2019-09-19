Expand / Collapse search

Try these tips and school lunch ideas for building better brains

Published 
Good Day
FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth

Healthy food essential for improving grades and alertness

You can help build a better brain for your children by offering them better lunches. Dietitian Meridan Zerner from the Cooper Clinic shares some tips and ideas.

Ham and Mac & Cheese Lunchbox Muffins

2 cups prepared Horizon Classic Mac (fresh works best...after it is well cooled)
2 large eggs, beaten
1 cup diced ham
1/4 cup bread crumbs + 2 tablespoons

  1. Combine macaroni and cheese with eggs, ham, and 1/4 cup bread crumbs. Stir until well combined. 
  2. Spray eight openings in a muffin tin with non-stick spray. 
  3. Use an ice cream scoop to add 1/2 cup of mixture to each cup. 
  4. Gently press mixture down with your fingers to flatten it into each cup.
  5. Sprinkle with additional bread crumbs.
  6. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 20-25 minutes...depending on how soft or firm you prefer your muffins. Immediately remove from cups to cool on a wire rack. Refrigerate after 30 minutes of cooling.

Pizza Pancake

2 cups Biscuit/Baking Mix 
2 tsp. Italian Seasoning 
2 Eggs 
1 cup 2% Milk 
1/2 cup Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese shredded 
1/2 cup Pepperoni chopped 
1/4 cup Cherry Tomatoes chopped and seeded 
1/4 cup Green Peppers chopped 
1 cup Pizza Sauce warmed 

  1. In a bowl, combine biscuit mix and Italian seasoning.
  2. In another bowl, whisk eggs and milk until blended. Add to dry ingredients, stirring until moistened.
  3. Stir in the cheese, pepperoni, tomatoes, and peppers.
  4. Preheat griddle to medium heat and lightly grease.
  5. Pour batter by 1/4 cupfuls onto griddle; cook until bubbles on top begin to pop and bottoms are golden brown. Turn, cook until second side is golden brown.
  6. Serve with warm pizza sauce for dipping.

Banana Cereal Snacks

2 Bananas
Peanut butter
1 cup Cereal I used toasted rice cereal

  1. First peel the bananas and cut them into thirds.
  2. Then dump some cereal onto your wax paper, smear the bananas in peanut butter, and roll the peanut butter bananas in the cereal. That's it! You're done [from TheGraciousWife.com ].

LINK: www.cooperaerobics.com