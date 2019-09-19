Try these tips and school lunch ideas for building better brains
Ham and Mac & Cheese Lunchbox Muffins
2 cups prepared Horizon Classic Mac (fresh works best...after it is well cooled)
2 large eggs, beaten
1 cup diced ham
1/4 cup bread crumbs + 2 tablespoons
- Combine macaroni and cheese with eggs, ham, and 1/4 cup bread crumbs. Stir until well combined.
- Spray eight openings in a muffin tin with non-stick spray.
- Use an ice cream scoop to add 1/2 cup of mixture to each cup.
- Gently press mixture down with your fingers to flatten it into each cup.
- Sprinkle with additional bread crumbs.
- Bake in a 350 degree oven for 20-25 minutes...depending on how soft or firm you prefer your muffins. Immediately remove from cups to cool on a wire rack. Refrigerate after 30 minutes of cooling.
Pizza Pancake
2 cups Biscuit/Baking Mix
2 tsp. Italian Seasoning
2 Eggs
1 cup 2% Milk
1/2 cup Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese shredded
1/2 cup Pepperoni chopped
1/4 cup Cherry Tomatoes chopped and seeded
1/4 cup Green Peppers chopped
1 cup Pizza Sauce warmed
- In a bowl, combine biscuit mix and Italian seasoning.
- In another bowl, whisk eggs and milk until blended. Add to dry ingredients, stirring until moistened.
- Stir in the cheese, pepperoni, tomatoes, and peppers.
- Preheat griddle to medium heat and lightly grease.
- Pour batter by 1/4 cupfuls onto griddle; cook until bubbles on top begin to pop and bottoms are golden brown. Turn, cook until second side is golden brown.
- Serve with warm pizza sauce for dipping.
Banana Cereal Snacks
2 Bananas
Peanut butter
1 cup Cereal I used toasted rice cereal
- First peel the bananas and cut them into thirds.
- Then dump some cereal onto your wax paper, smear the bananas in peanut butter, and roll the peanut butter bananas in the cereal. That's it! You're done [from TheGraciousWife.com ].
