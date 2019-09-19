Try these tips and school lunch ideas for building better brains

2 cups prepared Horizon Classic Mac (fresh works best...after it is well cooled)

2 large eggs, beaten

1 cup diced ham

1/4 cup bread crumbs + 2 tablespoons

Combine macaroni and cheese with eggs, ham, and 1/4 cup bread crumbs. Stir until well combined.

Spray eight openings in a muffin tin with non-stick spray.

Use an ice cream scoop to add 1/2 cup of mixture to each cup.

Gently press mixture down with your fingers to flatten it into each cup.

Sprinkle with additional bread crumbs.