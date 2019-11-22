Thanksgiving Pizza

Let's build the pizza.

First, you'll need an 8-10" Pizza Crust (Pick your favorite store-bought crust. Gluten-free is always an option too!)

Spread a nice medium layer of mashed potatoes on the pizza shell until you have 1/4" of crust left on the outsides. Make sure the potatoes are nice and evenly spread.

Add 2-3 oz. of turkey. We slow smoke our turkeys for about an hour per lb at 350 F after being generously rubbed with our dry rub recipe. I suggest you find your favorite one at the grocery to make life easier for yourself.

Spread dried cranberries evenly on top of your pizza to your liking. The more you use the more tart and tangy each bite will be.

Top with 1.5-2 oz. shredded cheddar cheese. Find the BEST possible shredded cheddar possible. I use mild, but you might like it sharp. Anything in between is fine too.

Giblet/turkey gravy goes on last right before you put the pizza in the oven. Using a plastic squeeze bottle or Ziploc bag with a 1/8th" hole cut into the bottom corner, drizzle generously all over the pizza in a circular spiral motion from outside to inside, finishing in the center of the pie.

Easy Turkey: https://tastesbetterfromscratch.com/easy-no-fuss-thanksgiving-turkey/

Easy Dry Rub Recipe: https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/229329/bbq-spice-rub/

Pizza Dough: https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/basic-pizza-dough-recipe-1973255

Mashed Potatoes: https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/tyler-florence/velvety-mashed-potatoes-recipe-1945819?ic1=obinsite

Easy Turkey/Giblet Gravy: https://tastesbetterfromscratch.com/turkey-gravy/

Link: tuttaspizza.com