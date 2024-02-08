Texas Twinkie recipe from Hutchins BBQ

Texans don't really need a reason to smoke brisket. But there's a great excuse to do so this weekend.

Before you start cooking for Super Bowl Sunday, you'll want to check out this recipe for Texas Twinkies from Hutchins BBQ.

It's a jalapeño filled with brisket and cream cheese wrapped in bacon and then smoked and glazed with barbecue sauce.

Texas Twinkie

Get a whole, large jalapeño (about 4-5" long) and slice open and deseed it. If you want it to be a milder pepper, soak it in ice water for about 20 minutes.

Once the peppers are deseeded, put them in the oven for 20-25 minutes to soften them up before you stuff them.

The peppers get filled with the following ratios:

2 ounces of prime brisket, chopped

2 ounces of cream cheese

Wrap the outside of the jalapeño with two thick pieces of bacon, securing it with a toothpick.

Heavily sprinkle the Texas Twinkie with coarse black pepper and Kosher salt.

Place the Texas Twinkies on the smoker for two hours at 225ºF and pull them off when the internal temperature is 145º.

To finish the Texas Twinkies, place them on a grill or a skillet at about 350º to sear for 2-4 minutes, depending on how crispy you like your bacon.

Rest the Twinkies for 5-10 minutes, and glaze with your favorite barbecue sauce. These are simply enough to make at home, and are a perfect shareable for a party – but just know the best ones are coming fresh from Hutchins BBQ!

