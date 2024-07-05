Expand / Collapse search

Tater tot bites with garlic aioli from Perry's Steakhouse

By
Published  July 5, 2024 9:44am CDT
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Tator Tot Bites with Garlic Aioli

Chef Rick Moonen with Perry's Steakhouse visits Good Day to make tater tots with a delicious garlic aioli dip.

DALLAS - A popular North Texas restaurant is celebrating 45 years.

Chef Rick Moonen with Perry's Steakhouse stopped by Good Day to cook up some delicious tater tot bites while marking the restaurant's anniversary.

Garlic Aioli

Yield: 2 Cups

3 cups Mayonnaise
2 cloves Garlic, small dice
½ lemon Juiced
2 tsp Fresh Parsley, chopped (or 1 tsp Dried Parsley)
1 tsp Salt
½ tsp Pepper

Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix until combined. Then reserve until ready for use.

LINK: perryssteakhouse.com
 