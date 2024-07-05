Tater tot bites with garlic aioli from Perry's Steakhouse
DALLAS - A popular North Texas restaurant is celebrating 45 years.
Chef Rick Moonen with Perry's Steakhouse stopped by Good Day to cook up some delicious tater tot bites while marking the restaurant's anniversary.
Garlic Aioli
Yield: 2 Cups
3 cups Mayonnaise
2 cloves Garlic, small dice
½ lemon Juiced
2 tsp Fresh Parsley, chopped (or 1 tsp Dried Parsley)
1 tsp Salt
½ tsp Pepper
Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix until combined. Then reserve until ready for use.
LINK: perryssteakhouse.com