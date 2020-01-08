TacoLingo Street Tacos
3 each 5” corn tortilla
1.25 oz per taco Grilled Chicken, Steak or Carnitas
1 tsp per taco Cilantro
1 tbs per plate Diced White Onion
1 tbs per plate Habanero pickled red onion
1 ea Lime Wedge
1tbs per taco Avocado verde sauce
Garnish:
1 tsp Queso Fresco
2 oz Avocado verde sauce
- Warm the corn tortillas on a clean flat top (Approx 1 minute on each side).
- Place corn tortillas on side of plate, resting on one another. Fill with 1.25 oz of selected protein. Top with avocado verde salsa and cilantro.