Summer Pesto Seared Shrimp, Thin Spaghetti, Tomatoes, Asparagus, Basil, and Lemon

By FOX 4 Staff
Chef Richard Chamberlain of Chamberlain's Fish Market Grill dishes it up with this recipe that screams summer with home-grown basil and tomatoes.

20 Large Shrimp, peeled, deveined 
20 wooden skewers 
12 oz. thin spaghetti, boiled in salted water until al dente 
1 cup cherry or pear tomatoes, halved 
12 asparagus spears, blanched and cut into 1 inch long pieces 
8 basil leaves, hand torn 
3 garlic cloves, chopped fine 
½ cup chardonnay 
Juice and peel of 2 lemons 
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil 
½ cup prepared pesto sauce 
½ cup parmesan cheese 
Salt and pepper 

In a mixing bowl, toss shrimp in the pesto and place in the refrigerator 1 hour before cooking.  

Skewer shrimp onto wooden skewers and season with salt and pepper. 

Heat a large non-stick sauté pan over medium high heat. 

Add olive oil and shrimp and allow to brown lightly on both sides. 

In the same pan, add garlic and cook for 1 minute. 

Add white wine and reduce by half. 

Add remaining ingredients and cook until warm. 

Toss with blanched spaghetti and place on plate. 

Remove skewers from shrimp and place over spaghetti. 

Sprinkle with parmesan and serve.  

Serves 4