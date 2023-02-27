Suburban Yacht Club Coastal Protein Bowl
Arbol Aioli Salad Dressing
- 2 cups mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon "toasted" garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon toasted arbol chiles OR dried chile flakes
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon of water
Coastal Protein Bowl
- 10 cups of shredded red and green cabbage
- 1 1/2 cups diced avocado
- 1 1/2 cups cucumber (seeded and peeled), flavored with soy sauce, sesame oil and sesame seeds
- 1 1/2 cups diced mango or other seasonal fruit like grilled pineapple
- 1 1/2 cup edamame (can be fresh or frozen, steamed)
- 1 1/2 cup cotija cheese, crumbled
- 1/2 shredded rotisserie chicken, leftover chicken, salmon or protein of choice
- Tostada or tortilla chips for garnish
DALLAS - Divide greens equally between bowls and top with avocado, cucumber, fruit, edamame, cheese and protein.
Place garlic, chile, lime juice and water in blender and puree. Add the mayonnaise salt and paprika and puree again.
Top protein bowls with dressing, garnish with chips and serve.
Serves: 6
