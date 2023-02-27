Suburban Yacht Club Coastal Protein Bowl

Arbol Aioli Salad Dressing

2 cups mayon n aise

1 tablespoon "toasted" garlic

1/2 teaspoon toasted arbol chiles OR dried chile flakes

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon of water

Coastal Protein Bowl

10 cups of shredded red and green cabbage

1 1/2 cups diced avocado

1 1/2 cups cucumber (seeded and peeled), flavored with soy sauce, sesame oil and sesame seeds

1 1/2 cups diced mango or other seasonal fruit like grilled pineapple

1 1/2 cup edamame (can be fresh or frozen, steamed)

1 1/2 cup cotija cheese, crumbled

1/2 shredded rotisserie chicken, leftover chicken, salmon or protein of choice

Tostada or tortilla chips for garnish

Divide greens equally between bowls and top with avocado, cucumber, fruit, edamame, cheese and protein.

Place garlic, chile, lime juice and water in blender and puree. Add the mayonnaise salt and paprika and puree again.

Top protein bowls with dressing, garnish with chips and serve.

Serves: 6

