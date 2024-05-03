Expand / Collapse search

Street-style taco recipe from Mi Cocina

By
Published  May 3, 2024 9:59am CDT
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Tacos Mi Tierra

Happy Cinco de Mayo! The folks at Mi Cocina stopped by the Good Day kitchen to make street-style tacos that started out as just a staff snack. They were so popular, they were added to the menu.

DALLAS - David Stadtmiller from Mi Cocina visits the Good Day kitchen to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. He cooks up some street-style tacos with fajita beef, serrano peppers, onions, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Tacos Mi Tierra

Serves: 1

4 oz cooked beef
2 oz pico de gallo
.5 oz diced onion 
3 oz guacamole 
.5 oz canola salad oil
.5 oz diced serrano 
Corn tortillas

Cook together fajita meat (chicken or beef), oil, serrano, and onions. 

Scoop onto corn or flour tortilla.

Serve with Mexican rice, refried beans, and a side of guacamole and pico de Gallo.

LINK: www.micocina.com