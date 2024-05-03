Street-style taco recipe from Mi Cocina
DALLAS - David Stadtmiller from Mi Cocina visits the Good Day kitchen to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. He cooks up some street-style tacos with fajita beef, serrano peppers, onions, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Tacos Mi Tierra
Serves: 1
4 oz cooked beef
2 oz pico de gallo
.5 oz diced onion
3 oz guacamole
.5 oz canola salad oil
.5 oz diced serrano
Corn tortillas
Cook together fajita meat (chicken or beef), oil, serrano, and onions.
Scoop onto corn or flour tortilla.
Serve with Mexican rice, refried beans, and a side of guacamole and pico de Gallo.
LINK: www.micocina.com