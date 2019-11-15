Squash Pie

Roasted Butternut Squash (weight is final roasted weight) – 4 cups

Evaporated Cane Sugar – ¼ cup

Brown Sugar – ¼ cup

Kosher Salt – 1 tsp

Ground Ginger – 1 tsp

Ground Allspice – ½ tsp

Ground Cinnamon – 1 tbsp

Ground Nutmeg - .5 tsp

Coconut Cream – 1 ¾ cup

Cornstarch – 1/3 cup

Brandy – 2 tbsp

Bake pie until it reaches 175°F internal temperature. Let cool at room temperature for 1 hour.

Bake at 325°F, low fan, for 22 minutes. Rotate pan and continue to bake for 22 more minutes.

With immersion blender, blend until completely smooth.

Combine all ingredients in large plastic container.

Cut squash in half from end to end and remove seeds. Place on parchment paper, cut side down, roast in 325° oven for 45-60 minutes, until squash is tender. Remove skin. This is now the usable product weight.

Gluten Free Flour (Bob's Red Mill) – ¾ cup

Buckwheat Flour – ½ cup

Baking Soda - .5 tsp

Ground Cinnamon – 2 tsp

Kosher Salt – 1 pinch

Evaporated Cane Sugar – ½ cup

Coconut Oil (melted) – 3 tbsp

Water – ¼ cup

Vanilla bean paste – 1 tsp

Combine oat flour, buckwheat flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt and sugar, mix well.

Add coconut oil, water and vanilla paste. Mix until dough starts to come together.

Scrape sides of bowl and continue mixing until dough is smooth and consistent.

Roll between 2 sheets of parchment paper until its slightly bigger than pie mold.

Dust rolling pin with gluten free flour before using to pick up and transfer to pie mold.

Lightly brush mold with oil.

Press dough into pie mold evenly, then dock dough with fork.