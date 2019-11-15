Expand / Collapse search

Squash Pie

Chef Robert Luttrell from True Food Kitchen makes a vegan and gluten-free butternut squash pie. It's a healthier take on a traditional pumpkin pie.

Squash Pie Filling

DALLAS - Roasted Butternut Squash (weight is final roasted weight) – 4 cups
Evaporated Cane Sugar –  ¼ cup
Brown Sugar – ¼ cup
Kosher Salt – 1 tsp
Ground Ginger – 1 tsp
Ground Allspice – ½ tsp
Ground Cinnamon – 1 tbsp
Ground Nutmeg - .5 tsp
Coconut Cream – 1 ¾ cup
Cornstarch – 1/3 cup
Brandy – 2 tbsp

  1. Cut squash in half from end to end and remove seeds. Place on parchment paper, cut side down, roast in 325° oven for 45-60 minutes, until squash is tender. Remove skin. This is now the usable product weight.
  2. Combine all ingredients in large plastic container.
  3. With immersion blender, blend until completely smooth.
  4. Pour mixture into pre-set pie shell.
  5. Bake at 325°F, low fan, for 22 minutes. Rotate pan and continue to bake for 22 more minutes.
  6. Bake pie until it reaches 175°F internal temperature. Let cool at room temperature for 1 hour.

Squash Pie Graham Pie Dough

Gluten Free Flour (Bob's Red Mill) – ¾ cup
Buckwheat Flour – ½ cup
Baking Soda - .5 tsp
Ground Cinnamon – 2 tsp
Kosher Salt – 1 pinch
Evaporated Cane Sugar – ½ cup
Coconut Oil (melted) – 3 tbsp
Water – ¼ cup
Vanilla bean paste – 1 tsp

  1. Combine oat flour, buckwheat flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt and sugar, mix well.
  2. Add coconut oil, water and vanilla paste. Mix until dough starts to come together.
  3. Scrape sides of bowl and continue mixing until dough is smooth and consistent.
  4. Roll between 2 sheets of parchment paper until its slightly bigger than pie mold.
  5. Dust rolling pin with gluten free flour before using to pick up and transfer to pie mold.
  6. Lightly brush mold with oil.
  7. Press dough into pie mold evenly, then dock dough with fork.
  8. Chill dough for at least 30 minutes before baking.   