Squash Pie
Squash Pie Filling
DALLAS - Roasted Butternut Squash (weight is final roasted weight) – 4 cups
Evaporated Cane Sugar – ¼ cup
Brown Sugar – ¼ cup
Kosher Salt – 1 tsp
Ground Ginger – 1 tsp
Ground Allspice – ½ tsp
Ground Cinnamon – 1 tbsp
Ground Nutmeg - .5 tsp
Coconut Cream – 1 ¾ cup
Cornstarch – 1/3 cup
Brandy – 2 tbsp
- Cut squash in half from end to end and remove seeds. Place on parchment paper, cut side down, roast in 325° oven for 45-60 minutes, until squash is tender. Remove skin. This is now the usable product weight.
- Combine all ingredients in large plastic container.
- With immersion blender, blend until completely smooth.
- Pour mixture into pre-set pie shell.
- Bake at 325°F, low fan, for 22 minutes. Rotate pan and continue to bake for 22 more minutes.
- Bake pie until it reaches 175°F internal temperature. Let cool at room temperature for 1 hour.
Squash Pie Graham Pie Dough
Gluten Free Flour (Bob's Red Mill) – ¾ cup
Buckwheat Flour – ½ cup
Baking Soda - .5 tsp
Ground Cinnamon – 2 tsp
Kosher Salt – 1 pinch
Evaporated Cane Sugar – ½ cup
Coconut Oil (melted) – 3 tbsp
Water – ¼ cup
Vanilla bean paste – 1 tsp
- Combine oat flour, buckwheat flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt and sugar, mix well.
- Add coconut oil, water and vanilla paste. Mix until dough starts to come together.
- Scrape sides of bowl and continue mixing until dough is smooth and consistent.
- Roll between 2 sheets of parchment paper until its slightly bigger than pie mold.
- Dust rolling pin with gluten free flour before using to pick up and transfer to pie mold.
- Lightly brush mold with oil.
- Press dough into pie mold evenly, then dock dough with fork.
- Chill dough for at least 30 minutes before baking.