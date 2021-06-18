Spring Pea Salad
Preserved Lemon Celery Seed Vinaigrette:
1 preserved Lemon, chopped including rind and meat
1 cup Lemon juice
1 Tsp Sugar
1 Tbsp Celery Seed, toasted and grinded
1 Tbsp Salt
2 cloves Garlic, chopped
2.5 cups olive oil
- Mix everything together and set aside.
3 oz. of Blanched Beans (combination or one of snap peas, snow peas, and fava beans)
1 oz. mixed radishes sliced thin
1 Tablespoon Preserved Lemon vinaigrette
2 leaves basil, torn
2 leaves mint, torn
1 Tbsp dill, rough chopped
2oz. Burrata cheese
Frisee lettuce
2 Tbsp Candied Bacon, chopped fine
Garnish with olive oil
- In a mixing bowl put Blanched Beans, radishes, and tablespoon of Preserved lemon vinaigrette, salt and pepper. If more dressing is desired add more.
- Add basil, mint, and dill to bowl.
- Arrange in a circle on serving plate and make a hole in center. Lay burrata in center of veg.
- Garnish with a few strands of frisee and radish.
- Top with candied bacon and drizzle with olive oil