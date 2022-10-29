Spooky Rice Crispy Treats from Lakeview Tavern & Grill at RB Golf Club & Resort



Yield: 8 bars

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Cool time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1/2 stick of butter

16-ounce bag of marshmallows

6 cups of rice crispy treats cereal

Your choice of festive Halloween sprinkles

Directions:

1. Add butter to a medium to high heat large pan, melt gently. Add marshmallow’s and stir occasionally until they have completely melted down to a cream like texture.

2. Turn off heat, fold in rice crispy treats to the marshmallow mixture.

3. Transfer to a lined baking sheet, evenly spread out the layer. **Chef Trick add a piece of saran wrap on top of the layer, with you hand you can gently smooth out the mixture with

out the mess.

4. Place in the refrigerator for 15 minutes or until cooled.

5. Once cooled, add your festive Halloween sprinkles.

6. Use your fun Halloween cookie cutters to cut out your spooky rice crispy treats and place on a serving tray. Enjoy!



Chef Tina Bible

Lakeview Tavern & Grill, R.B. Golf Course & Resort

