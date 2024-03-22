Spinach salad with strawberry balsamic dressing
DALLAS - Chef Tom Cressy from The Statler in Downtown Dallas stops by the Good Day kitchen to make a baby spinach and arugula salad with strawberry balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
It's a dish that's on the hotel's Easter brunch menu.
Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette
- ½ cup strawberry puree (puree fresh strawberries in blender or food processor; strain if desired)
- 4 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 3 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 ¼ cup olive oil blend
- 2 tbsp honey
- Salt and pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients except for olive oil until fully mixed. Slowly whisk in olive oil till you have a consistent mixture. Pour over salad greens and mix thoroughly.
Serves 10-12.