Spinach salad with strawberry balsamic dressing

By
Published  March 22, 2024 10:01am CDT
Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chef Tom Cressy makes the strawberry vinaigrette dressing for the spinach salad on The Statler Downtown Dallas hotel's Easter brunch menu.

DALLAS - Chef Tom Cressy from The Statler in Downtown Dallas stops by the Good Day kitchen to make a baby spinach and arugula salad with strawberry balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

It's a dish that's on the hotel's Easter brunch menu.

  • ½ cup strawberry puree (puree fresh strawberries in blender or food processor; strain if desired)
  • 4 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 3 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 ¼ cup  olive oil blend
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients except for olive oil until fully mixed. Slowly whisk in olive oil till you have a consistent mixture. Pour over salad greens and mix thoroughly. 

Serves 10-12. 