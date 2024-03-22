Spinach salad with strawberry balsamic dressing

Chef Tom Cressy from The Statler in Downtown Dallas stops by the Good Day kitchen to make a baby spinach and arugula salad with strawberry balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

It's a dish that's on the hotel's Easter brunch menu.

Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

½ cup strawberry puree (puree fresh strawberries in blender or food processor; strain if desired)

4 tbsp balsamic vinegar

3 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic

1 ¼ cup olive oil blend

2 tbsp honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients except for olive oil until fully mixed. Slowly whisk in olive oil till you have a consistent mixture. Pour over salad greens and mix thoroughly.

Serves 10-12.