Spicy Pretzel Melt from Lakeview Tavern & Grill

Ingredients:

1 pretzel bun (can be substituted with any type of bread)

4 ounces of sliced smoked turkey

4 ounces of sliced honey ham

1 ounce of onions, thinly sliced

1 fresh jalapeno, sliced

2 slices of pepper jack cheese

For the sauce:

2 ounces of ranch dressing

½ ounce of Sriracha sauce

Instructions:

In a small mixing bowl, combine the ranch dressing and Sriracha sauce. For more heat, add additional Sriracha sauce. Set aside.

In a skillet over medium heat, sauté the onions and jalapeño. To add more heat, leave seeds in the jalapeño. Set aside in a separate bowl.

In the same saucepan, add the smoked turkey and honey ham and sear the meat for 30 seconds.

Add pepper jack cheese and melt. (Visit your local deli to add a variety of different proteins or cheeses).

Place seared meat with melted cheese on the bottom bun and top with your sautéed onion and jalapeño.