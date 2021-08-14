Expand / Collapse search

Spicy Pretzel Melt

Published 
Recipes
FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth

Spicy Pretzel Melt from Lakeview Tavern & Grill

Ingredients:

1 pretzel bun (can be substituted with any type of bread)

4 ounces of sliced smoked turkey

4 ounces of sliced honey ham

1 ounce of onions, thinly sliced

1 fresh jalapeno, sliced

2 slices of pepper jack cheese

For the sauce:

2 ounces of ranch dressing

½ ounce of Sriracha sauce

Instructions:

  1. In a small mixing bowl, combine the ranch dressing and Sriracha sauce. For more heat, add additional Sriracha sauce. Set aside.
  2. In a skillet over medium heat, sauté the onions and jalapeño. To add more heat, leave seeds in the jalapeño. Set aside in a separate bowl. 
  3. In the same saucepan, add the smoked turkey and honey ham and sear the meat for 30 seconds.
  4. Add pepper jack cheese and melt. (Visit your local deli to add a variety of different proteins or cheeses).
  5. Place seared meat with melted cheese on the bottom bun and top with your sautéed onion and jalapeño.
  6. Drizzle the ranch and Sriracha mixture on top of the meat and add top bun. 

Spicy Pretzel Melt

Chef Tina Bible from Lakeview Tavern & Grill at RB Golf Club spices up your summer menu with a tasty pretzel melt.