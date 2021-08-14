Spicy Pretzel Melt
Spicy Pretzel Melt from Lakeview Tavern & Grill
Ingredients:
1 pretzel bun (can be substituted with any type of bread)
4 ounces of sliced smoked turkey
4 ounces of sliced honey ham
1 ounce of onions, thinly sliced
1 fresh jalapeno, sliced
2 slices of pepper jack cheese
For the sauce:
2 ounces of ranch dressing
½ ounce of Sriracha sauce
Instructions:
- In a small mixing bowl, combine the ranch dressing and Sriracha sauce. For more heat, add additional Sriracha sauce. Set aside.
- In a skillet over medium heat, sauté the onions and jalapeño. To add more heat, leave seeds in the jalapeño. Set aside in a separate bowl.
- In the same saucepan, add the smoked turkey and honey ham and sear the meat for 30 seconds.
- Add pepper jack cheese and melt. (Visit your local deli to add a variety of different proteins or cheeses).
- Place seared meat with melted cheese on the bottom bun and top with your sautéed onion and jalapeño.
- Drizzle the ranch and Sriracha mixture on top of the meat and add top bun.
