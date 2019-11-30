Expand / Collapse search

Spicy Marinara Penne 

By
Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth

Spicy Marinara Penne 

Recipe from Greenville Ave. Pizza Company

Marinara 


•    3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
•    1 large onion finely diced
•    4 cloves garlic minced
•    1/2 cup red wine
•    56 oz. canned tomatoes 
•    1/2 cup oregano
•    2 teaspoons salt
•    1 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions
1. Sauté onions in olive oil on medium-high heat until browned and translucent, approx. 10 minutes.
2. Add minced garlic and sauté for another minute.
3. Add wine, stir to life any browned onions/garlic from bottom of the pot, and simmer for a couple of minutes.
4. Add tomatoes, oregano, salt and pepper. Stir, and let simmer on low heat for 2 hours, stirring and tasting occasionally. 
5. During the last 10 minutes of cooking, add rest of the herbs.

Spicy Marinara Penne

8 oz Marinara
3.25 oz Italian Sausage
1 Tbsp Red Pepper
8 oz of Cooked Pasta
1 Tbsp Parmesan
1 Tbsp cut Basil1 
Tbsp Parmesan 

Instructions 
1. Heat Marinara on Medium heat
2. Add Italian Sausage, 1 Tbsp Red Pepper, 1 Tbsp Parmesan, and Pasta. Stir.
3. Garnish with Parmesan and Basil as desired 


 