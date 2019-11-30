Spicy Marinara Penne

Recipe from Greenville Ave. Pizza Company

Marinara



• 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

• 1 large onion finely diced

• 4 cloves garlic minced

• 1/2 cup red wine

• 56 oz. canned tomatoes

• 1/2 cup oregano

• 2 teaspoons salt

• 1 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

1. Sauté onions in olive oil on medium-high heat until browned and translucent, approx. 10 minutes.

2. Add minced garlic and sauté for another minute.

3. Add wine, stir to life any browned onions/garlic from bottom of the pot, and simmer for a couple of minutes.

4. Add tomatoes, oregano, salt and pepper. Stir, and let simmer on low heat for 2 hours, stirring and tasting occasionally.

5. During the last 10 minutes of cooking, add rest of the herbs.

Spicy Marinara Penne

8 oz Marinara

3.25 oz Italian Sausage

1 Tbsp Red Pepper

8 oz of Cooked Pasta

1 Tbsp Parmesan

1 Tbsp cut Basil1

Tbsp Parmesan

Instructions

1. Heat Marinara on Medium heat

2. Add Italian Sausage, 1 Tbsp Red Pepper, 1 Tbsp Parmesan, and Pasta. Stir.

3. Garnish with Parmesan and Basil as desired

