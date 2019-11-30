Spicy Marinara Penne
Recipe from Greenville Ave. Pizza Company
Marinara
• 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
• 1 large onion finely diced
• 4 cloves garlic minced
• 1/2 cup red wine
• 56 oz. canned tomatoes
• 1/2 cup oregano
• 2 teaspoons salt
• 1 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
1. Sauté onions in olive oil on medium-high heat until browned and translucent, approx. 10 minutes.
2. Add minced garlic and sauté for another minute.
3. Add wine, stir to life any browned onions/garlic from bottom of the pot, and simmer for a couple of minutes.
4. Add tomatoes, oregano, salt and pepper. Stir, and let simmer on low heat for 2 hours, stirring and tasting occasionally.
5. During the last 10 minutes of cooking, add rest of the herbs.
8 oz Marinara
3.25 oz Italian Sausage
1 Tbsp Red Pepper
8 oz of Cooked Pasta
1 Tbsp Parmesan
1 Tbsp cut Basil1
Tbsp Parmesan
Instructions
1. Heat Marinara on Medium heat
2. Add Italian Sausage, 1 Tbsp Red Pepper, 1 Tbsp Parmesan, and Pasta. Stir.
3. Garnish with Parmesan and Basil as desired
