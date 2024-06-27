Spicy brisket breakfast melt recipe from Denny's

Denny's is welcoming the grilling season with its summer of sandwiches.

Sharon Lykins, the restaurant's VP of Innovation, stopped by the Good Day kitchen to make a spicy brisket breakfast melt with brisket, caramelized onions, scrambled eggs, cheese, and chipotle aioli.

Spicy Brisket Melt

2 slices Artisan bread (can be any fresh, crusty, rustic sandwich bread)

1 slice American Cheese

1 slice Aged White Cheddar Cheese

6 oz Smoked cooked Brisket, chopped bite sized

1.5 oz Caramelized Onions*

2 each Eggs, scrambled (season with salt and pepper)

2 Tbsp Chipotle Aioli (recipe below)

1 Tbsp Butter

Melt butter in a large skillet or on a flat griddle.

Place bread into melted butter.

Place American cheese on one slice and white cheddar on the other slice. Cook until bread is golden brown, and cheese is melted/soft.

Re-heat already cooked brisket and caramelized onions together in a pan.

Cook scrambled eggs until firm.

Place brisket and onion mixture on top of the American cheese and top with chipotle aioli.

Place eggs on top of the sauce and close the sandwich with the other slice of bread.

Cut for easier eating.

*Set aside time to slowly cook the onions in a drizzle of oil until they are brown

Chipotle Aioli

¼ Cup Mayonnaise

1 Clove Garlic, minced

1 Tbsp Lemon Juice

1 Tbsp+ Pureed Chipotle Peppers

Salt & Pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients together and taste.

Add additional pureed chipotle 1 Tbsp at a time until you reach your desired heat level.

TIP: If you are using aioli on a sandwich with many other ingredients, you may want to go a little hotter to ensure your desired level of spice comes through the rest of the ingredients.

LINK: www.dennys.com