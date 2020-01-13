Expand / Collapse search

Spaghetti and Meatballs with Truffle Cream Sauce

Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Senior Chef Kyle Hemp from Shark Club USA in Plano stops by Good Day to make spaghetti and meatballs with a delicious truffle cream sauce.

Truffle Cream Sauce

40 fl oz Milk, 2%
32 fl oz Whipping Cream
16 oz Cream Cheese
3 oz   Asiago
2 tsp Kosher Salt
1/2 tsp  Pepper, ground black
4 fl oz Truffle Tapenade
4 tsp Truffle Oil

  1. Add all ingredients into a pot and place on stove at 60%  flame - bring slowly to a simmer stirring constantly   
  2. While sauce is starting to simmer stir well to ensure cheese is melting   
  3. Once cheese has melted and sauce has simmered for 2 minutes move on to next stage   

Slurry

1 fl oz Cornstarch
1 fl oz Water - cold from tap

  1. In a side bowl mix the cornstarch and water together and make a slurry   
  2. Add slurry to sauce, whisk together, bring to a simmer and remove from heat   
  3. Strain through china cap into cambro and cool in an ice bath   
  4. Once cooled, label and refrigerate   

Herbed Ricotta

20 fl oz Ricotta Cheese
1/4 oz Italian Parsley, large stem removed - finely chopped 1/8" small
2 tsp Lemon Juice
1/2 tsp Ground Black Pepper
1 tsp Kosher Salt

  1. Place ingredients in bowl and fold together with rubber spatula - mix around until all ingredients are totally incorporated.   
  2. Transfer to cambro, label and refrigerate   
  3. Tips: Weigh flat leaf parsley OR flavour will be incorrect  

Meatballs

10 lbs Ground Beef, Butcher Select - Intercity Brand 85/15
8 tsp Kosher Salt
4 tsp Ground Black Pepper
4 tsp Chili Flakes
8 tsp Garlic Powder
8 tsp Onion Powder

  1. NOTE: Ensure beef does not have excess purge in bag - DO NOT dump meat in SS bowl without discarding purge   
  2. Place meat into large bowl and season with spices sprinkling from 12" up to ensure even distribution   

4 each Eggs
4 oz Panko Bread Crumbs
64 oz Ricotta Cheese
2 oz Flat Leaf Italian Parsley, chopped 1/4" pieces  

  1. Add egg, panko, ricotta and flat leaf parsley   
  2. With gloved hands completely mix ingredients all together Ensure even distribution. MIX BY HAND ONLY   
  3. Portion 1.4 - 1.5oz each using slightly mounded  #30 scoop. Verify weight of every 5th one using a scale.    
  4. Roll each piece into perfectly round balls. It is more efficient to portion all, then switch to rolling all   
  5. Place meatballs onto parchment lined baking sheet ensuring they are spaced for even cooking - Bake in preheated 350F° oven to a maximum internal temperature of 145°F, about 12 minutes   
  6. At 12 minutes, remove balls from oven and allow to cool completely   
  7. Once cooled hold in shallow cambro, label and refrigerate   
  8. DO NOT stack all the balls into a larger cambro - they will flatten and become mush   

4 each Meatballs  
4 fl oz Tomato Sauce

  1. In a 16 fl oz portion cup - place meatballs and top with tomato sauce & water   

Link: www.sharkclub.com