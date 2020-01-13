Spaghetti and Meatballs with Truffle Cream Sauce
Truffle Cream Sauce
40 fl oz Milk, 2%
32 fl oz Whipping Cream
16 oz Cream Cheese
3 oz Asiago
2 tsp Kosher Salt
1/2 tsp Pepper, ground black
4 fl oz Truffle Tapenade
4 tsp Truffle Oil
- Add all ingredients into a pot and place on stove at 60% flame - bring slowly to a simmer stirring constantly
- While sauce is starting to simmer stir well to ensure cheese is melting
- Once cheese has melted and sauce has simmered for 2 minutes move on to next stage
Slurry
1 fl oz Cornstarch
1 fl oz Water - cold from tap
- In a side bowl mix the cornstarch and water together and make a slurry
- Add slurry to sauce, whisk together, bring to a simmer and remove from heat
- Strain through china cap into cambro and cool in an ice bath
- Once cooled, label and refrigerate
Herbed Ricotta
20 fl oz Ricotta Cheese
1/4 oz Italian Parsley, large stem removed - finely chopped 1/8" small
2 tsp Lemon Juice
1/2 tsp Ground Black Pepper
1 tsp Kosher Salt
- Place ingredients in bowl and fold together with rubber spatula - mix around until all ingredients are totally incorporated.
- Transfer to cambro, label and refrigerate
- Tips: Weigh flat leaf parsley OR flavour will be incorrect
Meatballs
10 lbs Ground Beef, Butcher Select - Intercity Brand 85/15
8 tsp Kosher Salt
4 tsp Ground Black Pepper
4 tsp Chili Flakes
8 tsp Garlic Powder
8 tsp Onion Powder
- NOTE: Ensure beef does not have excess purge in bag - DO NOT dump meat in SS bowl without discarding purge
- Place meat into large bowl and season with spices sprinkling from 12" up to ensure even distribution
4 each Eggs
4 oz Panko Bread Crumbs
64 oz Ricotta Cheese
2 oz Flat Leaf Italian Parsley, chopped 1/4" pieces
- Add egg, panko, ricotta and flat leaf parsley
- With gloved hands completely mix ingredients all together Ensure even distribution. MIX BY HAND ONLY
- Portion 1.4 - 1.5oz each using slightly mounded #30 scoop. Verify weight of every 5th one using a scale.
- Roll each piece into perfectly round balls. It is more efficient to portion all, then switch to rolling all
- Place meatballs onto parchment lined baking sheet ensuring they are spaced for even cooking - Bake in preheated 350F° oven to a maximum internal temperature of 145°F, about 12 minutes
- At 12 minutes, remove balls from oven and allow to cool completely
- Once cooled hold in shallow cambro, label and refrigerate
- DO NOT stack all the balls into a larger cambro - they will flatten and become mush
4 each Meatballs
4 fl oz Tomato Sauce
- In a 16 fl oz portion cup - place meatballs and top with tomato sauce & water
