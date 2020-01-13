Spaghetti and Meatballs with Truffle Cream Sauce

40 fl oz Milk, 2%

32 fl oz Whipping Cream

16 oz Cream Cheese

3 oz Asiago

2 tsp Kosher Salt

1/2 tsp Pepper, ground black

4 fl oz Truffle Tapenade

4 tsp Truffle Oil

Once cheese has melted and sauce has simmered for 2 minutes move on to next stage

While sauce is starting to simmer stir well to ensure cheese is melting

Add all ingredients into a pot and place on stove at 60% flame - bring slowly to a simmer stirring constantly

1 fl oz Cornstarch

1 fl oz Water - cold from tap

Strain through china cap into cambro and cool in an ice bath

Add slurry to sauce, whisk together, bring to a simmer and remove from heat

In a side bowl mix the cornstarch and water together and make a slurry

20 fl oz Ricotta Cheese

1/4 oz Italian Parsley, large stem removed - finely chopped 1/8" small

2 tsp Lemon Juice

1/2 tsp Ground Black Pepper

1 tsp Kosher Salt

Tips: Weigh flat leaf parsley OR flavour will be incorrect

Place ingredients in bowl and fold together with rubber spatula - mix around until all ingredients are totally incorporated.

10 lbs Ground Beef, Butcher Select - Intercity Brand 85/15

8 tsp Kosher Salt

4 tsp Ground Black Pepper

4 tsp Chili Flakes

8 tsp Garlic Powder

8 tsp Onion Powder

Place meat into large bowl and season with spices sprinkling from 12" up to ensure even distribution

NOTE: Ensure beef does not have excess purge in bag - DO NOT dump meat in SS bowl without discarding purge

4 each Eggs

4 oz Panko Bread Crumbs

64 oz Ricotta Cheese

2 oz Flat Leaf Italian Parsley, chopped 1/4" pieces

Add egg, panko, ricotta and flat leaf parsley

With gloved hands completely mix ingredients all together Ensure even distribution. MIX BY HAND ONLY

Portion 1.4 - 1.5oz each using slightly mounded #30 scoop. Verify weight of every 5th one using a scale.

Roll each piece into perfectly round balls. It is more efficient to portion all, then switch to rolling all

Place meatballs onto parchment lined baking sheet ensuring they are spaced for even cooking - Bake in preheated 350F° oven to a maximum internal temperature of 145°F, about 12 minutes

At 12 minutes, remove balls from oven and allow to cool completely

Once cooled hold in shallow cambro, label and refrigerate