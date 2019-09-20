Southern Spiced Salmon with Risotto Cake & Brussel Sprouts

Southern Spiced Salmon

Tillman’s Southern Spice (2Tbl garlic, 1 Tbl oregano, 3Tbl chili powder, 2 Tbl light brown sugar, 1tsp Cayenne)

4 each 6-7-ounce Salmon Filet

3 Tbl Chili Powder

1 tsp Cayenne

2 Tbl Garlic

1 Tbl Oregano

1 Tbl Basil

2 TBL Light Brown Sugar

Kosher Salt / Cracked Pepper TT

Combine all spices together in a mixing bowl and generously apply to the salmon filet and season with salt & pepper to taste. Great grilled or broiled

Risotto Cake

2 cups cooked risotto w/ parmesan, gouda, & fontina

½ cup green onion

1/2 cup whole milk

1 1/2 cups panko - divided

2 eggs + 1 egg yolk – divided

Kosher Salt & Cracked Pepper TT

Vegetable Oil

Place all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix thoroughly. Divide the mixture into 4’s and shape into discs. Heat your frying pan and add in the vegetable oil, sear off the cakes until they are light brown and heated throughout.

Sweet & Sour Brussel Sprouts

Advertisement

2.5 lbs. Brussel Sprouts (cored and shave thin)

4 Tbl Olive Oil

¼ cup Apple Cider Vinegar

4 Tbl Sugar

2 Tbl Chili Garlic Sauce

2 Tbl Maple Syrup

Kosher Salt & Cracked Pepper TT

Sautee the shredded brussel sprouts until they cooked through and deglaze the pan with the apple cider vinegar. Add in the sugar, chili garlic sauce and maple syrup and season with Kosher Salt & Cracked Pepper TT.

LINK: www.tillmansbishoparts.com