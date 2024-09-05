Smoked chicken slider recipe with white BBQ sauce from Les Dames d’Escoffier

Les Dames d’Escoffier is a philanthropic organization of women leaders in the fields of food, fine beverages, and hospitality.

The Dallas chapter is celebrating 40 years. Since 1985, the organization has raised more than $1.5 million to fund endowments, scholarships, grants, and local nonprofits.

Chef Jennifer Bajsel, the vice president of the Dallas chapter, visited the Good Day kitchen to make delicious smoked chicken sliders with a unique white sauce.

Smoked Chicken Sliders with White BBQ Sauce

Servings: 4-6 (3 sliders each)

Prep Time: 2 hrs. 20 min.

Cook Time: 45 min. Total Time: 3 hr 5 min.

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken

¼ cup butter, melted

Dry Rub

½ cup kosher Salt

¼ cup black Pepper

1 tsp cayenne

2 Tbsp smoked paprika

White BBQ Sauce

1 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1/8 cup water

1 tbsp Worcestershire

1 tsp horseradish

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp black pepper

2 tbsp garlic powder

2 tbsp brown sugar

Quick Pickled Cherries

½ cup balsamic vinegar

½ cup water

1 lb cherries, pitted, halved without stems

1 tbsp black peppercorn

2 tsp tarragon

For Sandwich: Slider Buns, Arugula, Provolone, and cherries

Directions:

Rinse and pat dry chicken. Place the chicken on a clean cutting board with the backbone facing up. Using scissors, cut along each side of the spine and remove. Flip the bird over and flatten it. Tuck the wings under the chicken. Combine the dry rub ingredients. Mix well. Rub chicken generously with the salt & pepper rub. Set up the smoker with applewood (follow your smoker’s directions). The grill should be at 300o degrees. Place chicken directly on the grill plate and maintain grill temperature for 1 ½ hours or until chicken reaches 160o degrees. Baste chicken with butter occasionally during cooking. Remove chicken from the grill and cover with foil to rest. Mix mayo, vinegar, Worcestershire, horseradish, and seasoning. Pull meat off of chicken, once cooled and shred. To make the sandwich, toast buns, then layer with chicken, provolone, and arugula. Drizzle with BBQ sauce and top with cherries.

Tips & Tricks:

Use your favorite wood, soaked (I used applewood). If you do not have a smoker, arrange hot ash coals around a foil pan filled with 1 inch of water. Add wood chips to the hot coals and cook chicken over the foil pan with the cover closed. Make a smoking pouch with aluminum foil and dry wood chips for a gas grill. Seal the wood chips in the aluminum foil and poke holes in the foil for the smoke to escape.

LINK: www.ldedallas.org