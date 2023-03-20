Simple shredded chicken tacos recipe for weeknights

Cooking instructor Lori Fangio visited France for the first time at age 5. Now, decades later, she's taking another tour group back this month.

She loves French food, but is also a fan of flavorful, simple, weeknight meals. That's the type of recipe she's shared with Good Day.

Shredded Chicken Tacos

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded chicken

¼ recipe Chocolate Barbeque Sauce

6-8 Corn or flour tortillas

½ cup sour cream

Vegetable Topping:

½ red onion diced, coarsely

1 red bell pepper diced

2 zucchini squash, diced

2 ears of corn cut from the cob

1 tablespoon olive oil

Juice and zest 1 lime

½ teaspoon of each, cumin, chili, onion powder, garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Place all topping ingredients on a parchment-lined baking sheet and toss them together well.

Roast the vegetables for 7 minutes, then toss and roast for another 5-7 minutes.

Heat shredded chicken with the barbeque sauce.

Add chicken, sour cream, and vegetable topping to the corn tortillas and serve at once.

LINK: ATasteofParis.net