Shrimp Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

2 ea Mint leaves

4 ea Cilantro leaves

1 oz Vermicelli noodles

1 Tbl Carrots, shredded

1 Tbl Lettuce, shredded

1 Tbl Bean sprouts

1 Tbl Green onions

3 ea Cooked Shrimp

1 ea Spring roll wrapper

Briefly submerge rice paper in warm water and lay on cutting board

Place all ingredients except shrimp in spring roll wrapper by making a pile approx 3" x 1"

Roll 75% closed as tight as possible without ripping paper. Lay shrimp in with red side facing out and finish rolling

Finished roll should be 4" x 1.5"

Slice each roll in half and serve with peanut sauce

Peanut Sauce

1.5 cup Peanuts, roasted

6 Tbl Tamarind puree

4 Tbl Brown sugar

1/2 cup Hoisin sauce

2 Tbl Oil, vegetable

¼ Cup Water

2 Tbl cup Garlic, sautéed until golden in Tsp vegetable oil

1 tsp Crushed red pepper

1 Tbl Sambal chili sauce

Place all ingredients in food processer and mix until incorporated. Does not need to be totally smooth.

LINK: www.malaikitchen.com