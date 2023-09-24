Shrimp & Chicken Penne Pasta
Ingredients:
Olive Oil-2 Tbsp
Minced Garlic-4 tsp
Sliced Mushrooms -2 Cups
Cleaned Large Shrimp-20 Each
Grilled Chicken Slices-1 lb
Cherry Tomatoes- 16 cut in half
White Wine- 6 Oz
Your Favorite Alfredo Sauce-28 Oz
Crushed Red Pepper -2 tsp
Sliced Green Onions 4 Tbsp
Penne Pasta 1 lb-cook following package directions
Parmesan Cheese garnish-4 Tbsp
Parsley-1 tsp
Procedure:
1. In a large sauce pan add half the blended oil, tomatoes, salt, dried basil, and mushrooms and cook for a minute and a half.
2. Add the garlic, chicken, and shrimp. Cook for a minute and a half until garlic toasts and shrimp turns pink. Add the white wine and stir ingredients for 30 seconds
3. Whisk in the alfredo sauce, red crushed pepper, and green onions and let the sauce boil.
4. Once sauce is thickened, add penne and toss until incorporated.
5. Garnish with parsley and parmesan.