The Rose Table Cranberry Brie Bites

1 package puff pastry, thawed

8 oz Brie cheese

1 cup homemade cranberry sauce (recipe follows)

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Spray two muffin tins with nonstick spray.

Unwrap puff pastry and set sheets on a cutting board. Cut each sheet into nine squares. You’ll have eighteen squares total. Gently press each square into a muffin cavity.

Cube the cheese into 18 squares. Place one square into each puff pastry. Add a dollop of cranberry sauce on top of the brie.

Bake in preheated oven for ten minutes or until lightly browned.

Cool ten minutes before serving. Enjoy!

The Rose Table’s Cranberry Sauce

1 12-oz bag fresh cranberries

2/3 cup each freshly squeezed orange juice and water

2 tsp grated orange zest

1 Tbsp lemon zest

1 cup sugar

1 Tbsp vanilla

In a medium saucepan, boil cranberries, 2/3 cup orange juice, and 2/3 water for three minutes.

Add orange zest, lemon zest, and sugar; return to a boil. Cook two minutes or until most of the cranberries have cooked down.

Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla.

Pour into a container and cover surface directly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until cold.