Roasted Chile Relleno

Chef Stefon Rishel stops by Good Day to make chile relleno. He's celebrating the grand opening of his new restaurant Wishbone &amp; Flynt on Monday.

1 poblano pepper roasted and peeled
2 eggs beaten
1/4 c of favorite roasted vegetables 
2 tbls cooked Mexican chorizo (optional)
3 tbls favorite tomato based salsa
1 tbls Mexican crema 
1/2 tbls chopped cilantro 

  1. Scramble eggs, vegetables and chorizo together until eggs are 3/4 the way cooked.
  2. Stuff mixture into pepper and bake for 6 minutes at 400 degrees 
  3. In shallow bowl, place salsa in bottom remove pepper from oven and place on top of salsa. Drizzle with crema, top with cilantro and enjoy.

Link: www.wishboneandflynt.com