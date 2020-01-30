Roasted Chile Relleno

1 poblano pepper roasted and peeled

2 eggs beaten

1/4 c of favorite roasted vegetables

2 tbls cooked Mexican chorizo (optional)

3 tbls favorite tomato based salsa

1 tbls Mexican crema

1/2 tbls chopped cilantro

Scramble eggs, vegetables and chorizo together until eggs are 3/4 the way cooked.

Stuff mixture into pepper and bake for 6 minutes at 400 degrees