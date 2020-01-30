Roasted Chile Relleno
1 poblano pepper roasted and peeled
2 eggs beaten
1/4 c of favorite roasted vegetables
2 tbls cooked Mexican chorizo (optional)
3 tbls favorite tomato based salsa
1 tbls Mexican crema
1/2 tbls chopped cilantro
- Scramble eggs, vegetables and chorizo together until eggs are 3/4 the way cooked.
- Stuff mixture into pepper and bake for 6 minutes at 400 degrees
- In shallow bowl, place salsa in bottom remove pepper from oven and place on top of salsa. Drizzle with crema, top with cilantro and enjoy.
